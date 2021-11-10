Maharashtra: Polls to 6 Legislative Council seats on Dec 10

The Election Commission of India has announced elections for six seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council that will be conducted from five local authorities constituencies.

Two seats from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and one each from Kolhapur, Dhule-Nandurbar, Akola-Buldhana-Washim, Nagpur local authorities’ constituencies will be elected to the Legislative Council.

Currently, Ramdas Kadam (Shiv Sena) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress) represent Mumbai, while Satej Patil (Congress) has been elected from Kolhapur, Amrish Patel (BJP) from Dhule-Nandurbar, Gopikishan Bajoria (Shiv Sena) from Akola-Buldhana-Washim and Girish Vyas (BJP) from Nagpur.

The notification will be issued on November 16 and the last date of nomination is November 23, and scrutiny will be done on November 24. The last date to withdraw candidature is November 26 and date of poll is December 10. This will coincide with the winter session of the legislature which starts on December 7. The counting of votes will be done on December 14.