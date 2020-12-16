Maharashtra Legislative Council: LoP moves breach of privilege motion against BMC chief

Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar said action will be taken on the matter as per rules.

Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar on Tuesday moved a breach of privilege motion in the Legislative Council against BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for allegedly not responding to several letters written by him on many issues.

“Being public representatives, we have the protection that we must get a response within a stipulated time frame. Working as the Leader of Opposition in the state, I have written several letters giving a suggestion or seeking information on purchases made for Covid-19 centres, irregularities and on other issues,” said Darekar while moving the motion.

Claiming that he wrote about 35 letters to Chahal, Darekar said that he sought information on the number of slums, expenditure on bridges and flyovers, Covid-19 centres set up by the BMC and unauthorised buildings in Mumbai among others.

“I received a phone call from the commissioner saying that replies were given to some of my letters and the officials concerned have been directed to reply to the remaining ones. So, it is a contempt of the rights of the Leader of the Opposition,” he added.

Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar said action will be taken on the matter as per rules.

