Legislative Council elections: Congress, NCP(SP) announce MVA support for Uddhav Thackeray

Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Thursday announced that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will support Uddhav Thackeray as a candidate for the lone Legislative council seat that will go to the opposition’s way in May 12 election.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday held a meeting with Thackeray in a bid to ensure proper communication between the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Sapkal said, “The Congress party’s stand on this is clear; we have already announced that Congress should contest the Rajya Sabha elections and Uddhav Thackeray, being the face of the MVA, should contest the Legislative Council,” Sapkal added.

Opposition NCP(SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule appealed Uddhav Thackeray to contest council polls in Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon. “The Legislative Council elections are upcoming in Maharashtra. It is the earnest request of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) that former Chief Minister Hon. Uddhavji Thackeray himself contests this election. Uddhavji is a senior and experienced leader of the state. We are all confident that the state as well as the House will always benefit from his vast experience. It is our humble request that Uddhavji considers this demand positively,” she posted on social media site X.

Congress Legislative party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, “The Legislative Council election is set to take place in Maharashtra. If former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chooses to contest this seat, it will be welcomed. However, if he decides not to contest, then we will need to discuss who the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate will be. Furthermore, clarity must be established now regarding which party will field a candidate for the subsequent Rajya Sabha seat. To ensure that the Maha Vikas Aghadi remains united, decisions must be made through coordination among all three parties. It is not appropriate to conduct discussions on this matter through the media.”

Senior Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday had said discussions among the three parties would determine the candidate. “There will be discussions among the three MVA parties on this one seat. Congress and NCP have already indicated their stand. If Uddhav Thackeray decides to go to the Council, he will have their support,” Raut had said.

He added, “The final decision on whom to send will be taken by the Shiv Sena chief and will be announced soon.