Madhavi Naik, Pradnya Satav and Rajendra Phadke on BJP list for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra BJP general secretary Madhavi Naik leads the party’s probable candidates shortlisted for the crucial Legislative Council elections for 10 seats on May 12.
While elections for nine seats are being held because the MLCs are completing their six-year tenures, the 10th seat is witnessing a bypoll to the state legislature’s Upper House. The bypoll will be conducted for the seat that Pradnya Satav, who resigned as a Congress MLC last year, held.
The wife of the late Congress MP Rajeev Satav, Pradnya is now on the BJP’s list of probable candidates. Others on the party’s list of probables include Dr Rajendra Phadke, Atul Kaslekar, Sanjay Kenekar, Navneet Rana, and Manoj Kotak.
Dr Phadke, who has strong RSS/BJP roots, played an important role in steering the Centre’s Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao campaign.
Highly placed sources in the BJP said, “Out of the 10 seats, the BJP will retain six, the Shiv Sena two, and the NCP one.”
The quota for the Council elections, where the 288 MLAs will elect the MLCs, is 28, meaning at least 28 MLAs must vote to elect a candidate to the Council.
The BJP has an upper hand with 137 MLAs, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 and the NCP with 41. The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20, the Congress 16, and the NCP (SP) 10 MLAs.
A senior BJP minister on the core committee that shortlisted the candidates said, “We have a problem of plenty. For the six seats, we have more than 45-50 able candidates. Those who lost or could not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are also lobbying to make it to the Council. Ultimately, we will adjust only six candidates. There will be additions and deletions until the last minute.”
As per the Election Commission schedule, the last date for filing nominations for the Council polls is April 30. The scrutiny process will take place on May 2, followed by the last date for withdrawal on May 4. Results will be announced on the same day as the voting, May 12.
With 46 MLAs, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi can easily get only one candidate elected. Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, whose tenure completes next month, is under pressure from Opposition parties to contest the Council polls.
The nine MLCs retiring on May 13 are Sanjay Kishanrao Kenekar, Neelam Diwakar Gorhe, Uddhav Thackeray, Sandeep Diwakar Joshi, Dadarao Yadavrao Keche, Amol Ramkrushna Mitkari, Ranjitsinh Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil, Rajesh Dhondiram Rathod, and Shashikant Jaywantrao Shinde.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram