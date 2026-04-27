Madhavi Naik, Pradnya Satav and Rajendra Phadke on BJP list for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls

The bypoll will be conducted for the seat that Pradnya Satav, who resigned as a Congress MLC last year, held. (File Photo)

Maharashtra BJP general secretary Madhavi Naik leads the party’s probable candidates shortlisted for the crucial Legislative Council elections for 10 seats on May 12.

While elections for nine seats are being held because the MLCs are completing their six-year tenures, the 10th seat is witnessing a bypoll to the state legislature’s Upper House. The bypoll will be conducted for the seat that Pradnya Satav, who resigned as a Congress MLC last year, held.

The wife of the late Congress MP Rajeev Satav, Pradnya is now on the BJP’s list of probable candidates. Others on the party’s list of probables include Dr Rajendra Phadke, Atul Kaslekar, Sanjay Kenekar, Navneet Rana, and Manoj Kotak.