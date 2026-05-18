Maharashtra MLC elections: Voting for 17 seats on June 18, counting on June 22

A bypoll for the Nagpur local authorities’ constituency will be held. This seat fell vacant following the resignation of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who was elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2024 (File photo).

The Election Commission Monday announced the schedule for elections to 17 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Polling will be held on June 18, and counting will be conducted on June 22.

In addition to polling for 16 MLC seats to be elected from local bodies, a bypoll for the Nagpur local authorities’ constituency will be held. This seat fell vacant following the resignation of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who was elected to the Legislative Assembly during the 2024 state polls.

While the newly elected members for the 16 standard seats will serve a full six-year tenure, the candidate winning the Nagpur bypoll will hold office for the remainder of the current term, which ends on January 1, 2028.