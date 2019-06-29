Legislative Council: Dhangar quota row leads to adjournment for second day in row

THE LEGISLATIVE Council was adjourned for the second consecutive day on Friday after a ruckus broke out when ruling party members’ demanded an apology from a Congress legislator for his remarks during a discussion on the Dhangar reservation issue.

Advertising

Soon after Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar announced the start of the Question Hour, BJP legislator Girish Vyas stood up, demanding an apology from Congress’ Bhai Jagtap. On Thursday, during a discussion on Dhangar reservation, Jagtap had said that nobody has monopoly over the community.

“Jagtap has used unparliamentary words and he must apologise,” Vyas said. Amid slogans raised by ruling party members, the House was adjourned twice for half an hour each.

When the House reconvened, the ruling party members again reiterated the demand and continued to shout slogans. Amid the chaos, the business of the House was conducted.

Advertising

“His remarks have led to unprecedented chaos in the House. I will give my ruling on it on Monday,” said Nimbalkar before adjourning the House for the day.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tribal Development Dr Ashok Uike, in a written reply to a starred question on the Dhangar reservation issue, said that the government has set up a cabinet sub-committee to consider the various demands of the community after receiving a report from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

“In the first meeting of the sub-committee held on March 2, it has been decided to seek remarks of the state’s advocate general on some legal issues,” he added.

Speaking to mediapersons later in the day, Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde alleged that the ruling party members do not want the Opposition to raise the issue of Dhangar reservation in the House. “In the history of state legislature, this is the first instance when ruling party members are trying to suppress the issue of reservation of a community,” he claimed.

Munde added that another reason why the ruling party members created chaos in the House was to avoid Opposition parties exposing corruption cases involving ministers.