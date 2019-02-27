Maharashtra: Pass resolution for providing ST quota to Dhangars, says Opposition

Opposition members in the Legislative Council on Tuesday demanded that a resolution be passed in the House to provide Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation to the Dhangar community in Maharashtra.

NCP leader and Leader of Opposition in the House, Dhananjay Munde said that prior to the 2014 Assembly polls Devendra Fadnavis had promised to give reservation to the Dhangar community in the first Cabinet meeting. “The promise is not yet fulfilled. Now, the House should make a recommendation suggesting to make corrections in the Centre’s ST category list. The word Dhangad should be changed to Dhangar. A resolution should be passed on it in the House,” he said.

Dhangars, currently on the list of Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) in Maharashtra, have been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the past several decades. Leaders of the community claim Dhangars in Maharashtra are the same as those who are called “Dhangad” elsewhere in the country, and are listed as a ST. A typographical error had led to the community’s name being recorded as “Dhangar”, thereby denying them the benefits available to the ST “Dhangads”, they say.

Of the 52% reservation in Maharashtra, SCs and STs have 13% and 7% respectively, OBCs have 19%, and the Vimukta Jati/Denotified Tribes, Special Backward Class, and Nomadic Tribes together have 13%. Dhangars are a ‘Nomadic Tribe’.

Congress legislator Ramhari Rupnawar said while giving reservation to Maratha community in last Assembly session, Fadnavis had said that the Dhangar community would be provided reservation before the next assembly session. “The session has commenced, but it (the government) is yet to do it. If they don’t, resentment among the youths will flare up,” Rupnawar said.

Leader of the House in the Legislative Council and Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said a proposal to give reservation to the community would be sent to the Centre soon. “The Advocate General is preparing a covering letter for the recommendation. The proposal that will be sent to the Centre, will clearly state that it should be given without touching the existing ST reservation,” he said.