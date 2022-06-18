Maharashtra legislative council votes: BJP to make medical arrangements for 2 ailing MLAs

The BJP has made arrangements of medical and logistics to get its two ailing MLAs — Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak — to the Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai to exercise their votes for the state legislative council polls.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “We have made all necessary arrangements. The permissions and clearances along with medical assistance for both the members have been secured. It is a complex process and requires permission from the Centre.”

The council elections for ten seats will take place on June 20. The BJP is leaving no stone unturned and is maximising its support by reaching out to each and every one both within and outside the party.

Jagtap is BJP’s MLA representing the Pimpri-Chinchwad Assembly seat. Tilak is BJP’s MLA representing the Kasbapeth seat in Pune. Both Jagtap and Tilak are seriously ill.

Since airlifting is not advisable medically, the party will get them via road in ambulances. According to Patil, “Tilak has conveyed to the party that she wants to come and exercise her vote. She will arrive a day ahead. She will get hospitalised to stabilise her health on Sunday. On Monday, she will cast her vote.” In case of Jagtap, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis is speaking to the family members. He will arrive on the same day and cast his vote, Patil said.

Despite serious health conditions, both Jagtap and Tilak had voted during the Rajya Sabha polls. Fadnavis had dedicated the Rajya Sabha success to Jagtap and Tilak’s efforts and expressed gratitude for their dedication to the organisation.

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the state legislative assembly. The party is ensuing each and every member exercises their vote in the council. Apart from its own MLAs, the party will need support of 24 MLAs from outside (namely smaller parties/independents”. The BJP needs 130 votes to get all its five candidates elected in the council polls.

A two-day session of party members to appraise them about the code of conduct will be held Saturday and Sunday. The state BJP chief said, “We are not keeping our members under lock and key. The idea of staying together is to prepare for the polls. A session will be held to impress upon members how to vote and avoid careless mistakes. Any error in voting leads to invalid vote.” All BJP members will stay in a south Mumbai hotel.