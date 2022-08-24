In Mumbai, Maharashtra legislators come to blows

Maharashtra legislators from the ruling and Opposition sides came to blows on the staircase of the state legislature on Wednesday with both sides claiming that the scuffle was started by the other.

In a bid to answer the Opposition’s continuous taunts and protests against the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp for allegedly accepting money to switch sides, the ruling faction, led by chief whip Bharat Gogawale, on Wednesday protested the corruption of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Opposition leaders too came to the spot to protest against Shinde’s threat to the Opposition on Tuesday, where the chief minister had warned that there was a limit to tolerate certain comments and said that he too can bring out records of those slamming him and his faction.

As the leaders came face to face, they exchanged heated words. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari came to blows even as other legislators intervened and separated the two.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar controlled his legislators and asked them to go inside the House.

Mitkari, who was allegedly pushed and abused by BJP MLA Shinde, said that the MVA had decided to protest at 10.30 am at the stairs of the legislative building. “We were attacked by Mahesh Shinde and he abused me. This is extremely objectionable. We were peacefully protesting,” Mitkari said, adding that Pawar took him to the chief minister’s office to lodge a complaint.

Gogawale said that his legislators will not keep quiet and will pay them back in the same coin. “They were abusing us like anything for days and when we protested against the misdeeds of the previous government, they could not tolerate (it). We brought out Covid-19 scam, the Lavasa scam. Let me warn, we won’t hit anyone first but we will not tolerate anyone troubling us,” said Gogawale.