In Mumbai, Maharashtra legislators come to blows

Maharashtra legislators from the ruling and Opposition sides came to blows on the staircase of the state legislature on Wednesday with both sides claiming that the scuffle was started by the other.
#Mumbai Live | A scuffle broke out between NCP MLC Amol Mitkari and rebel Shiv Sena camp MLA Mahesh Shinde outside the Maharashtra State assembly as both the Shinde-BJP camp and MVA MLAs raised slogans against each other.
Follow for the latest news: https://t.co/Tqqc0K1hNG pic.twitter.com/iUspv5kW7p
In a bid to answer the Opposition’s continuous taunts and protests against the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp for allegedly accepting money to switch sides, the ruling faction, led by chief whip Bharat Gogawale, on Wednesday protested the corruption of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Opposition leaders too came to the spot to protest against Shinde’s threat to the Opposition on Tuesday, where the chief minister had warned that there was a limit to tolerate certain comments and said that he too can bring out records of those slamming him and his faction.
#WATCH | A scuffle broke out between a few ruling party MLAs and Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs outside the Maharashtra Assembly, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/genqozygaU
— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
As the leaders came face to face, they exchanged heated words. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari came to blows even as other legislators intervened and separated the two.
Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar controlled his legislators and asked them to go inside the House.
Mitkari, who was allegedly pushed and abused by BJP MLA Shinde, said that the MVA had decided to protest at 10.30 am at the stairs of the legislative building. “We were attacked by Mahesh Shinde and he abused me. This is extremely objectionable. We were peacefully protesting,” Mitkari said, adding that Pawar took him to the chief minister’s office to lodge a complaint.
Subscriber Only Stories
Gogawale said that his legislators will not keep quiet and will pay them back in the same coin. “They were abusing us like anything for days and when we protested against the misdeeds of the previous government, they could not tolerate (it). We brought out Covid-19 scam, the Lavasa scam. Let me warn, we won’t hit anyone first but we will not tolerate anyone troubling us,” said Gogawale.
Top News
Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Latest News
Thai media says court suspends PM Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duty pending result of term limit review
Two held from Gujarat for bomb threat at Mumbai five-star hotel
Researchers tumble upon 350-yr-old rare palm manuscripts on Siddha herbs, bring out book
Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops
TS ICET Results Date 2022: Here’s when TSCHE planning to declare result
Cuttputlli song Saathiya: Do yourself a favour by not watching this Tanishk Bagchi creation
Presidential assent given to criminal bills of Karnataka, Jharkhand
Suniel Shetty gives an update on daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding
Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet
Defiant Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after invasion
‘Most of the time its not the snake, but people who need to be rescued’: Wildlife rescuers Benhail Antao and Louise Remedios
Explained: Fitch says Adani is ‘over leveraged’ — what does over leveraging mean in business?
Mumbai: Court denies bail to man who raped 80-year-old paralytic woman, says irrelevant that case was ‘settled’
Mumbai: BJP MLA Ashish Shelar seeks probe into tenders for virtual classrooms in BMC schools
Once banned from playing in a local league, Ellen White retires as an all-time top scorer for England Lioness