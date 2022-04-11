Maharashtra: ‘Bring law to ensure Marathi medium candidates not denied employment’

The Association of Marathi medium schools’ managements has demanded that the state government bring a law to ensure that nobody is denied employment on account of the medium of instruction in their school being Marathi. Irked with around 250 teachers allegedly being denied jobs by BMC, the association has written to the Chief Minister asking how the state government plans to ensure elite status to the Marathi language when those choosing it are denied employment due to it.

They said that the teachers who have qualified Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) as well as Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) had completed the entire selection process and were recommended for teaching posts in BMC schools. However, at the time of appointment, they were told that they are ineligible for the post because their medium of instruction while in school was “not English”.

Coordinator of the association of Marathi medium schools’ managements Sushil Shejule, said, “Those young teachers who are completely qualified for the job as they have cleared all tests are denied jobs by BMC in English schools just because their medium of instruction was Marathi when in school…”