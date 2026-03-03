Maharashtra launches WhatsApp helpline for citizens stranded in West Asia

The Maharashtra Government has set up a dedicated WhatsApp resource for citizens stranded in West Asia. (Source: Express Archives)

The Maharashtra government has set up a WhatsApp emergency helpline to help its citizens who are stranded in West Asia countries as tensions in the region escalated following US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation. Thousands of people from Maharashtra are stranded in the region following airspace closure.

The helpline number—+971503654357—was set up even as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reassured the government’s commitment to help citizens stuck in West Asia countries.

“CM Devendra Fadnavis is personally monitoring the situation and is in constant contact with various agencies,” the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) posted on X. “Following developments in Middle East countries due to war, several people from Maharashtra are stranded. The state government is in touch.”