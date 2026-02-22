Maharashtra officially rolls out menopause clinics, palliative care programme

580 menopause clinics to offer weekly OPD for women

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 10:55 PM IST
Health officials explained that women can approach these clinics directly through their nearest government hospital or designated urban health centre.
Maharashtra Health Department has started a dedicated Menopause Clinics across its public health system, with 580 centres established in government hospitals and urban health facilities, on Sunday. Officials said the initiative, which began on January 14, 2026, is designed to provide women with specialised outpatient services every Wednesday, addressing physical, hormonal and emotional health needs during midlife.

The clinics offer free of cost gynaecological consultations, counselling, screening for bone, heart and hormonal health, along with medicines and guidance at a single location. Health officials explained that women can approach these clinics directly through their nearest government hospital or designated urban health centre. The programme is expected to benefit thousands of women across districts, particularly those who previously lacked access to structured menopause care.

An official from State-Health department said, “From January 14 till February 11, 2026, 580 Menopause Clinics which are spread across district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, municipal hospitals and selected rural hospitals, have examined a total of 31,288 women, treated 30,034 are treated and 82 were referred for specialised care.”
The clinics are in the districts of Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Hingoli, Jalna, Parbhani, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nashik, Pune, Satara, Solapur, Palghar, Raigad and Thane, along with major municipal corporations including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan‑Dombivli, Mira‑Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Panvel, Pimpri‑Chinchwad, Solapur, Vasai‑Virar and Malegaon.

Health Minister Prakash Abitkar also launched the Maharashtra Palliative Care Programme, aimed at providing pain management, psycho‑social support, family counselling and home‑based services for patients suffering from long‑term illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, neurological disorders, respiratory ailments and age‑related conditions. “ANMs already have a list of beneficiaries. We are still in the process of compiling the list of people who need care,” an official said.

