Maharashtra officially rolls out menopause clinics, palliative care programme

Maharashtra Health Department has started a dedicated Menopause Clinics across its public health system, with 580 centres established in government hospitals and urban health facilities, on Sunday. Officials said the initiative, which began on January 14, 2026, is designed to provide women with specialised outpatient services every Wednesday, addressing physical, hormonal and emotional health needs during midlife.

The clinics offer free of cost gynaecological consultations, counselling, screening for bone, heart and hormonal health, along with medicines and guidance at a single location. Health officials explained that women can approach these clinics directly through their nearest government hospital or designated urban health centre. The programme is expected to benefit thousands of women across districts, particularly those who previously lacked access to structured menopause care.