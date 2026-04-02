Maharashtra launches rural health push to plug service gaps

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The Maharashtra government on April 1 rolled out the ‘Mazhe Gaav, Aarogya Sampann Gaav’ (My Village, Health-Prosperous Village) campaign, a statewide initiative to bolster rural healthcare delivery and expand access to public health services.
The programme is being implemented by the Public Health Department under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar said the campaign will prioritise awareness generation and last-mile delivery of government health services in rural areas.
Addressing a divisional-level training workshop at Smt. Kashibai Navale Medical College and Hospital, Abitkar emphasised preventive healthcare and optimal use of existing schemes. Officials from districts including Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli attended the session.
Highlighting ongoing initiatives, Abitkar said funds are being channelled through the Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana, now extended to all primary health centres, with services such as ECG and dialysis being offered free of cost.
He also flagged the HPV vaccination drive aimed at preventing cervical cancer, urging officials to counter misinformation and step up public outreach.
“Not a single citizen should be left out of the health department’s schemes. This campaign must evolve into a people’s movement for a healthier future,” Abitkar said, assuring full institutional support.
At the local level, Pune Zilla Parishad President Veerdhwal Baba Jagdale pointed to improvements in primary health centre services and called for the revival of Patient Welfare Committees. Chief Executive Officer Gajanan Patil stressed the need to scale up awareness efforts in rural communities.
Officials were briefed on implementation strategies, with district representatives outlining their action plans for the campaign.
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