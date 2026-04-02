Maharashtra launches rural health push to plug service gaps

Maharashtra has launched the ‘Mazhe Gaav, Aarogya Sampann Gaav’ rural health campaign. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government on April 1 rolled out the ‘Mazhe Gaav, Aarogya Sampann Gaav’ (My Village, Health-Prosperous Village) campaign, a statewide initiative to bolster rural healthcare delivery and expand access to public health services.

The programme is being implemented by the Public Health Department under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar said the campaign will prioritise awareness generation and last-mile delivery of government health services in rural areas.

Addressing a divisional-level training workshop at Smt. Kashibai Navale Medical College and Hospital, Abitkar emphasised preventive healthcare and optimal use of existing schemes. Officials from districts including Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli attended the session.