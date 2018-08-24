Maharashtra launches portal for sexual offence complaints

The case had come to light earlier this month, when 23 inmates of the shelter home were rescued following allegations of sexual abuse. The case had come to light earlier this month, when 23 inmates of the shelter home were rescued following allegations of sexual abuse.

THE MAHARASHTRA Cyber Police has launched a web portal dedicated to online registration of sexual offences against women and children, with a special focus on combating rising instances of child pornography, videos of sexual assault being shared on the Internet and online sexual harassment. The portal, launched following directions by the Supreme Court to the Union government in December 2017, started operating on a trial basis on August 1.

The portal, http://www.cyberpolice.gov.in, will allow residents to register their complaints online. Complainants will receive a status report within 72 hours, the police said.

“The portal is aimed at helping residents quickly report all instances of sexual crimes against women and children. Investigations would be initiated on the basis of these complaints. The attempt is to provide a prompt service,” said Balsing Rajput, SP of Maharashtra Cyber, the state police’s arm that tackles cyber crimes.

Officials expect the portal will facilitate those who want to register complaints of child pornography. Earlier this month, the police in Bhayander had busted a WhatsApp group in which men from across the country and abroad were sharing and commenting on explicit child pornography videos. Senior police officers said that the portal is being monitored by the National Crime Records Bureau, which works under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Complaints registered on the portal are directed to the respective state and district police forces where the complainants live. The local police units are then required to intimate the MHA within 48 hours about the status of each complaint — whether or not it fits the parameters set on the portal and if it merits further investigation.

A nodal officer has been appointed in each state. Special Inspector General of Police (Maharashtra Cyber) Brijesh Singh is the nodal officer for the state. A senior officer said that within 72 hours of a complaint being registered, the police are required to intimate the complainant about the same either via SMS or email. “The police will then contact the complainants, register their statements and initiate an investigation,” said Rajput.

The directions from the SC last year came after three-year-long hearings into a suo motu case initiated following a letter sent to the court by the Hyderabad-based NGO Prajwala. Along with the letter, the NGO had also sent copies of two rape videos being shared widely on the Internet. The letter stated that these videos posed a serious threat to the security of women and children. The court converted the case into a writ petition, directed the CBI to probe the origins of those videos and directed the Centre to set up the portal.

