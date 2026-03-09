Maharashtra launches HPV vaccination drive targeting 9.84 lakh girls

The initiative was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of International Women's Day. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra on March 8 launched its statewide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive targeting 9,84,414 girls aged between 14 and 15 years to prevent cervical cancer, with the campaign expected to be completed within three months before being integrated into the routine immunisation programme.

The initiative was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of International Women’s Day at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

The state campaign follows the Central government’s nationwide HPV vaccination initiative rolled out on February 28, 2026 to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer and expand access to the vaccine across the country.

In December 2025, Maharashtra procured 9,47,380 doses of Gardasil 4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that protects against four strains of the virus, including types 16 and 18 that account for around 70 per cent of cervical cancer cases globally.