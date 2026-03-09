Maharashtra launches HPV vaccination drive targeting 9.84 lakh girls

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra on March 8 launched its statewide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive targeting 9,84,414 girls aged between 14 and 15 years to prevent cervical cancer, with the campaign expected to be completed within three months before being integrated into the routine immunisation programme.
The initiative was launched by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the occasion of International Women’s Day at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai.
The state campaign follows the Central government’s nationwide HPV vaccination initiative rolled out on February 28, 2026 to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer and expand access to the vaccine across the country.
In December 2025, Maharashtra procured 9,47,380 doses of Gardasil 4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that protects against four strains of the virus, including types 16 and 18 that account for around 70 per cent of cervical cancer cases globally.
State health officials said a list of 9,84,414 girls aged 14 years and above but below 15 years has been prepared across Maharashtra.
“We will first vaccinate them within three months. There is no shortage of vaccines and additional doses will be procured as required. This is part of the Centre’s initiative,” officials said.
Speaking at the launch event, Shinde said that although women excel in multiple fields while balancing professional and family responsibilities, they often neglect their own health.
“Ensuring women’s health is not only the responsibility of the Health Department but of society as a whole. Strengthening health services for women is essential,” he said, expressing confidence that the campaign would help protect nearly 10 lakh girls in Maharashtra from cervical cancer.
He also stressed the need to strengthen initiatives such as *Aarogya Aapulya Dari* to improve access to healthcare services for women, especially in rural areas.
Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar said the state government had actively pursued the rollout of the HPV vaccination programme and credited the Centre’s initiative in making the vaccine available at the national level.
He said health workers across the state have been trained to administer the vaccine and that cancer screening will also be strengthened alongside the immunisation campaign.
Abitkar cautioned against misinformation circulating on social media about the HPV vaccine and urged journalists and citizens to help spread accurate information.
“Cervical cancer prevention requires both vaccination and regular screening. Parents should ensure that girls aged 14 to 15 years receive the vaccine. The HPV vaccination campaign will run for the next three months and staff have been trained for this purpose. After three months, it will become part of the regular immunisation schedule,” he said.
