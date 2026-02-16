Maharashtra launches country’s first AI ‘Living Lab’ to support MSMEs; Germany partners in skill push

The Maharashtra government’s skill development department Monday launched what it described as the country’s first “AI Living Lab” aimed at helping small and medium industries adopt new technology to solve day-to-day operational problems. The facility has been set up at the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University (RT-MSSU) in Mumbai, with support from Germany.

The lab was inaugurated by Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the presence of German Parliamentary State Secretary Dr Bärbel Kofler and senior state officials. Several memoranda of understanding were signed on the occasion by the university, German institutions and participating companies.

According to officials, the “Living Lab” will function as a platform where students, faculty members and industry representatives can work together to address specific problems faced by manufacturing and industrial units.