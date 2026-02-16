Maharashtra launches country’s first AI ‘Living Lab’ to support MSMEs; Germany partners in skill push

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Maharashtra government’s skill development department Monday launched what it described as the country’s first “AI Living Lab” aimed at helping small and medium industries adopt new technology to solve day-to-day operational problems. The facility has been set up at the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University (RT-MSSU) in Mumbai, with support from Germany.
The lab was inaugurated by Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the presence of German Parliamentary State Secretary Dr Bärbel Kofler and senior state officials. Several memoranda of understanding were signed on the occasion by the university, German institutions and participating companies.
According to officials, the “Living Lab” will function as a platform where students, faculty members and industry representatives can work together to address specific problems faced by manufacturing and industrial units.
Lodha said the idea was to connect indigenous industries with modern tools so they can improve productivity and remain competitive. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on self-reliance, he said the Centre had demonstrated the country’s capabilities during the Covid-19 pandemic by supplying vaccines to more than 75 countries.
“The next step is to ensure that our domestic industries are strengthened through access to advanced technology,” he said, adding that such initiatives would help position India as a global leader.
He also credited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for backing skill development programmes in the state and said the department was working to create more employment and self-employment opportunities for young people.
Dr Kofler said cooperation between India and Germany in skill development and technology was expanding steadily. She noted that new technologies are reshaping manufacturing, healthcare, education and other sectors, and stressed the importance of ensuring that these tools are used responsibly and for public benefit. She said collaboration between universities and industry would be key to preparing young professionals for changing job markets.
Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal described the shift brought about by digital technologies as comparable to an industrial transformation. He said businesses were being forced to rethink how they function, and that younger professionals were quicker to adapt to these changes.
RT-MSSU Vice-Chancellor Dr Apoorva Palkar outlined how the Living Lab would operate. She said the concept is built around real industrial challenges rather than classroom simulations. Companies will present specific operational issues. Teams comprising students, professors and industry experts will study the problems, analyse data and suggest practical, implementable solutions.
The project is being implemented jointly with Germany’s Leipzig University and Step Kompetenz, with support from German development agencies. Five German companies are expected to be associated with the initiative in its initial phase, facilitating the exchange of technical know-how.
On the Maharashtra side, companies including Accurate Industrial Controls Limited, Lytex Electrical, Ashwini Magnets and PMT Machines have signed agreements with the university. Officials said the focus would be on manufacturing processes, quality control, energy efficiency and production planning.
State officials said the lab is expected to serve as a pilot model. The broader aim, they said, is to ensure that smaller industries are not left behind as technology becomes central to industrial growth.
