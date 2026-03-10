Maharashtra Assembly passes bills to use grazing land for public works, speed up stamp duty refunds

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday passed two key revenue related bills aimed at improving administrative efficiency and unlocking unused government land for development works.

The House cleared the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code Amendment Bill and the Maharashtra Stamp Amendment Bill 2026, which seek to decentralise administrative powers, enable the use of unused grazing land within municipal limits for public works and speed up the disposal of stamp duty refund cases.

Introducing the bills, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the amendments would reduce delays in decision making and allow local bodies to undertake development works using government land lying idle within municipal areas.

The Assembly unanimously approved the amendment to the Land Revenue Code, allowing municipal corporations and municipal councils to utilise uncultivated grazing land, known as gairan land, within their jurisdiction for public purposes.

According to the government, about 7,700 hectares of land in municipal corporation areas, around 4,000 hectares in municipal areas and nearly 3,000 hectares in municipal council areas could be made available for development works under the new provision.

Bawankule said the ownership of the land would continue to remain with the state government and local bodies would be allowed to use it only for public interest projects after obtaining permission from the district administration.

“These lands can only be used for public interest works and cannot be used for commercial purposes. They will be recorded as Collector’s land and prior approval from the district collector will be mandatory,” he said.

Officials said the land would first be measured and documented and encroachments, if any, would be removed before it is handed over for development works.

The Assembly also passed the Maharashtra Stamp Amendment Bill 2026, which aims to reduce the backlog of stamp duty refund applications by increasing the financial powers of authorities under the state’s revenue department.

At present, under Section 52A of the Maharashtra Stamp Act 1958, authorities can grant refunds of stamp duty up to Rs 20 lakh, while cases involving higher amounts must be referred to the Chief Controlling Revenue Authority.

The amendment raises the financial limits for several officials to allow more cases to be resolved at district and regional levels. The powers of district collectors have been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, while the Deputy Inspector General of Registration and Deputy Controller of Stamps can now decide cases up to Rs 50 lakh.

Similarly, the Additional Controller of Stamps and the Joint Inspector General of Registration and Superintendent of Stamps will be able to decide refund applications involving amounts above Rs 20 lakh and up to Rs 1 crore. Cases involving amounts exceeding Rs 1 crore will continue to be decided by the Chief Controlling Revenue Authority.

Bawankule said the move would reduce the burden on the top authority and ensure quicker disposal of refund applications.