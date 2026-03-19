Massive land record fraud hits up to 2 lakh families; Maharashtra orders statewide audit

Section 155 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966 is a provision that allows correction of clerical or typographical errors in land and revenue records. (File photo)

Over 1.5 to 2 lakh families across Maharashtra are likely to have been affected by fraudulent manipulation of land records under the guise of “clerical error corrections,” Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule acknowledged in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, triggering a sweeping state-wide audit of land mutation entries.

Bawankule said stringent action would be taken against officials who misused Section 155 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code to alter ownership records and usurp land. A comprehensive probe has now been ordered, with all Section 155 orders issued in the past five years to be scrutinized across districts, and a report expected within two months. While irregularities have so far surfaced mainly in the Pune Division, all divisional commissioners have been directed to examine records across the state to assess the full extent of the fraud.