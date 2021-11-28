Maharashtra: Over 1.6 lakh people took jab after ‘No vaccine, no entry’ order in Beed

A week after the District Collector of Beed started a ‘No vaccine, no entry’ policy, over 40,000 more people took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine than the previous week.

As per the orders, all government departments, private organisations, companies, traders, hawkers, vendors, educational institutions including private classes and all religious places must ensure their employees or visitors have received at least one dose of the vaccine, failing which they should not be allowed to enter the workplace or any government office.

According to the district health department, a total of 1,14,035 (1.14 lakh) people got the first dose of vaccination between November 15 and November 21.

The order for ‘No vaccine no entry’ was issued on November 21 by District Collector Radhabinod Sharma as Beed with just 55 per cent first dose coverage was behind the state average of 74 per cent.

District authorities were told to ensure that everyone using public transport and even travelling by private vehicles had taken at least one dose. The order asked the district RTO not to accept applications for learning licence or fitness tests from a person who had not received even a single dose.

In the week following the orders from November 22 till November 28, the number of those vaccinated rose to 1,61,815 (1.61 lakh) people. Confirming the development, Dr Rauf Shaikh, Beed district’s health officer, told The Indian Express, “The number of people vaccinated shot up after the orders issued by the collector. Our efforts will continue to ensure everyone is vaccinated and a third wave of the pandemic can be avoided.”