Maharashtra: Laid off, debt recovery agent starts collection for himself through extortion calls posing as crime branch officer

LAID OFF during the pandemic, a debt recovery agent for a bank allegedly started making extortion calls to collect money for himself. He stole contact numbers from the database of the agency where he was working, police said.

Police identified the accused as Satish Dhir (33), a resident of Badlapur, who has been arrested. According to police, he would pose as a crime branch officer and threaten people, especially senior citizens, by saying he would file cases against them if they did not pay up. Police said he had taken money using this modus operandi from at least 10 people so far.

Deputy commissioner of police Akbar Pathan said a 69-year-old man approached the Jogeshwari police station earlier this month. He said a person claiming to be a crime branch officer had contacted him over the phone, Pathan added.

Police said the person on the other end of the line claimed that the man’s son had taken a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh and threatened him that if the money was not paid, a case would be filed against him.

The senior citizen’s son, however, had not taken any such loan, following which he approached police and an FIR was filed based on his complaint.

Crime branch (unit X) assistant inspector Wahid Pathan and his team started looking for the accused and found out that the number from which the call had been made did not have a valid address.

Eventually, with the help of technical intelligence, police managed to track down the accused. During his interrogation, it came to light that he worked for a debt collection agency, and he told police that he had been laid off nearly five months ago.

Police said he used data from the agency and started making collections for himself. An officer said his personality was like that of a cop’s and he even spoke fluent Marathi in spite of being from Haryana. Police were now seeking bank details to find out how much money he had taken by threatening people.