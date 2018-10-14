Maharashtra Labour Minister to meet Cambata workers

Anjali Damania, along with the workers of Cambata Aviation Private Limited, takes part in a protest in Mumbai on Saturday. (Dilip Kagda) Anjali Damania, along with the workers of Cambata Aviation Private Limited, takes part in a protest in Mumbai on Saturday. (Dilip Kagda)

After four days of protest by workers of Cambata Aviation Private Limited at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister for Labour and Skill Development Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar called for a meeting with activist Anjali Damania, who is leading the protest.

Nilangekar has agreed to discuss the issues of pending salaries and payments on Sunday.

Almost 800 workers of the ground-handling firm at the airport are on an indefinite hunger strike since October 10. While the company declared bankruptcy and folded operations in India in 2016, workers demand payment of their pending salaries between February and August 2016.

“We would be meeting the minister tomorrow to discuss the issues faced by Cambata workers who have not been paid salaries for the past two years. He has told us that officials of GVK-led Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which are the primary employer of Cambata workers, have been called to the meeting,” Damania said.

Cambata workers would be meeting Nilangekar at the Sahyadri guesthouse at 10 am.

A source from the minister’s office confirmed that the minister has called for the meeting. “We have also asked GVK to be present for the meet,” the official said.

Two protesting Cambata workers had to be admitted to Cooper Hospital, Juhu, on Friday after they fainted. One protester said, “Two of our employees fainted on Friday as they had not eaten since the past three days. They were taken to the hospital and are feeling better now. We are pinning our hopes on the meeting tomorrow.” MIAL refused to comment on the issue.

