Maharashtra: Koshyari pays tribute to Mukherjee

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi.

“Pranab Mukherjee belonged to the small league of distinguished politicians in the post-Independence India who left an indelible imprint in public life with sheer intellect, efficiency, organisational competence, vast experience and statesmanship. During the last five decades, Pranab da enhanced the stature and prestige of every position that he held in public life, be it as Finance Minister, Defence Minister, House leader or the President of India…In his demise, India has lost its ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ in parliamentary politics. I pay my humble tributes to this great son of India and convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.