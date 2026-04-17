Government move to spend Rs 14.50 crore for documentary on petroglyphs under Opposition fire

The Maharashtra government’s decision to spend Rs 14.50 crore on a documentary on petroglyphs, ancient rock carvings, found in coastal Konkan region has come under scanner of Opposition and social activists. The Opposition has questioned the reason behind spending so much money at a time when state government is facing financial crunch.
The Cultural Affairs department on April 8 issued a government resolution announcing a budget of Rs 14.50 crore to make “an international level documentary” on the petroglyphs. In the Ratnagiri region of Konkan, more than 2,000 petroglyphs have been discovered across an area approximately 300 km long and 25 km wide. Spread across Maharashtra and Goa, these are among the three Indian attractions that have been added to the Tentative List of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) World Heritage Sites in year 2022.
As per the estimate, the director of the documentary will get the remuneration of Rs 2 crore while Rs 3 crore is assigned for four assistant directors.
“At a time when the state government is facing financial crunch as it is unable to pay dues of its contractors, schools are facing fund related issues and the state government is spending money on one documentary. This is nothing but the wasteful use of money,” said Sunil Mane, spokesperson, NCP-SP.
“Documentary is one part, but real important task right now is to protect the petroglyphs. These Petroglyphs tell the history of thousands of years. It is important that people should come to see it, which will eventually lead to its preservation,” said Satyajeet Chavan, Convener, Shashwat Konkan Parishad, a body working for the inclusive and environment-friendly development of the coastal region.
Chavan said that presently there is not even a proper approach road towards these petroglyphs. “The government should think about providing necessary facilities, while crores of rupees are being spent on making documentaries,” he said.
The state government, however, said that open bids will be called for the documentary.
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“These petroglyphs will facilitate the gathering of invaluable information regarding prehistoric society and related human culture. It is essential to conduct detailed audio-visual documentation of each petroglyph from various distances and perspectives across all weather conditions,” said a statement issued by the department.
It said that the project will be implemented according to international standards, seeking collaboration with world-class directors or production houses experienced in heritage documentaries. Potential collaborators include BAFTA-nominated director Matthew Hill (known for documentaries on Ajanta Caves, Qutub Complex, and Terracotta Warriors), Dan Clifton (who has documented ancient civilizations across continents for BBC/History Channel/NatGeo through works like Lost Cities of the Ancients and Drain the Oceans), and James Tovell (director of Netflix’s Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb).
“This project will result in a significant archival record of Konkan’s cultural heritage, serving as a vital cultural asset for the Government of Maharashtra,” the statement said.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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