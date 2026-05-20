Why Maharashtra’s mango farmers are holding rare protest marches

Mango and cashew growers from Maharashtra’s Konkan region have launched a rare and escalating agitation against the state government, demanding compensation for what they describe as massive crop losses this season. The protests culminated in the “Dhadak Kaifiyat Morcha” outside Mantralaya in Mumbai on Monday, where demonstrators led by farmer leader Raju Shetti and Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal staged a sit-in before several protesters were detained by police. Alok Deshpande explains the reasons behind the farmers’ protest.

What exactly is the crisis facing mango farmers?

Farmers say climate change has severely damaged this year’s Alphonso mango crop in Konkan. According to Chandrakant Mokal, President of Maharashtra’s Mango Growers’ Association, nearly 40 per cent of mango trees in the region did not witness flowering this season.

“The impact of climate change is clearly visible on mango production. Rising temperatures, growing diseases on mango plants, and erratic weather changes are affecting the production,” Mokal said.

He added that this year’s mango production is barely 10–15 per cent of last year’s output in several orchards across Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Alphonso Mango cultivation is highly weather-sensitive and depends on cool winters, stable humidity, and the absence of untimely rainfall during flowering and fruit formation. Farmers say warmer winters, sudden heat spikes, and erratic rainfall disrupted flowering cycles and caused widespread flower and fruit drop.

Why are these protests considered unusual?

Unlike farmers from western Maharashtra or Vidarbha, Konkan horticulture growers have historically not been associated with sustained street agitations. Much of the Konkan economy depends on mango and cashew cultivation, with thousands of small orchard owners relying on a single annual harvest for income.

Farmer leaders say repeated climate-linked losses, rising cultivation costs, and inadequate government compensation have now pushed growers into financial distress severe enough to trigger statewide protests.

What are the farmers demanding?

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The protesters are demanding compensation of Rs 5 lakh per hectare for damaged mango orchards and Rs 3 lakh per hectare for damaged cashew plantations.

Farmer groups have rejected the state government’s announced compensation of around Rs 22,000 per hectare as grossly inadequate. “The 22,000 rupees per hectare assistance announced by the government is a mockery of the farmers. It amounts to just 220 rupees of aid per mango tree, which is less than the price of a single export-quality mango,” Shetti said.

He said the state government should utilise funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and other relief mechanisms to support affected cultivators.

Why is the crisis particularly severe in Konkan?

Agriculture in Konkan differs significantly from many other parts of Maharashtra. Due to the region’s terrain and climatic conditions, rice farming is often not economically viable, making mango and cashew cultivation the primary source of income for thousands of families.

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“When the mango crop fails, farmers effectively lose an entire year’s income,” farmer organisations say. Since Alphonso mangoes are harvested only once annually, even one failed flowering season can create a severe financial crisis for orchard owners.

How is the crisis affecting consumers and exports?

The sharp drop in production has already driven up retail prices of Alphonso mangoes. According to Mokal, retail prices have reached around Rs 800 per dozen, while wholesale prices are hovering around Rs 400-500 per dozen – nearly 40–50 per cent higher than last year.

The crisis has also affected exports. Mokal said Konkan exported Alphonso mangoes worth around Rs 325 crore last year, but poor production and disruptions in international markets have severely affected export prospects this season.

“The ongoing war and reduction in production have literally killed the possibility of export of mangoes. These are desperate times, and the government must step in to provide relief,” he said.