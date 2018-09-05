Maharashtra: Kharif sowing in state at 97 per cent

The kharif sowing is attributed to the good rainfall and higher water levels in dams across Maharashtra. Government data shows that “till August 31, the sowing of kharif crops was 135.90 lakh hectares (97 per cent). (Express photo by Anju Agnihotri Chaba) The kharif sowing is attributed to the good rainfall and higher water levels in dams across Maharashtra. Government data shows that “till August 31, the sowing of kharif crops was 135.90 lakh hectares (97 per cent). (Express photo by Anju Agnihotri Chaba)

Kharif crops were sown on 135.90 lakh hectares till August, which is almost 97 per cent of the total area – 140.69 lakh hectares – on which kharif is sown in the state. This does not include sugarcane plantation.

The kharif sowing is attributed to the good rainfall and higher water levels in dams across Maharashtra. Government data shows that “till August 31, the sowing of kharif crops was 135.90 lakh hectares (97 per cent). It includes foodgrains on 32.71 lakh hectares, cereals on 20.52 lakh hectares, oilseeds on 41.64 lakh hectares and cotton sowing on 41.02 lakh hectares.”

Cotton has been sown in 26 districts covering 20,160 villages.

The state has received an average rainfall of 823 mm between June 1 and September 4. In terms of percentage, it comes to 86.1 per cent. The water level in dams has been recorded at 66.1 per cent.

