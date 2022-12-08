Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Sanjay Raut targets ‘helpless’ Shinde over ‘inaction’, Cong seeks all-party meet

Amid rising tension in areas located on the border of Maharashtra and Karnataka, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday demanded the disputed border areas, including Belegavi and Karwar, be declared as one union territory, and claimed that incidents of violence in Belagavi cannot take place without the “Centre’s support”.

Raut also launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his government, accusing them of not acting on the issue, and said the government was appearing weak and helpless to counter the attacks on Maharashtra.

Alleging that the attack was a ploy by the Centre ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, Raut said, “Karnataka and Maharashtra are both ruled by the BJP, along with the Centre. The attack on Maharashtra vehicles cannot take place without Delhi’s support and approval. This is a conspiracy to destabilise Maharashtra and start violence in the state.”

Hitting out at Shinde, Raut said, “CM Shinde doesn’t have the right to be in the government.. he must resign if he cannot act.. they toppled the Shiv Sena’s government to break Maharashtra… the state has never witnessed such a helpless CM and the state. They are… mum on the issue… This is the government of ‘namards’ (impotent).”

Responding to Raut’s remarks, Minister of State for Home Affairs Shambhuraj Desai said the Sena (UBT) leader should stop making provocative statements. “We will make efforts to resolve the dispute through dialogue with the Karnataka government,” he said.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray also released a letter on Wednesday, asking the Centre to pay attention to the border issue before it goes out of control, and asked the Karnataka CM to exercise restraint. In a letter he released on Twitter, Thackeray asked the state government to find out if the issue was instigated by someone in Maharashtra for political benefits and warned of reactions from his party workers.

Karnataka state transport buses defaced by members of Shiv Sena (UBT), in Pune on Tuesday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Karnataka state transport buses defaced by members of Shiv Sena (UBT), in Pune on Tuesday. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

The opposition Congress on Wednesday said Shinde should call an all-party meeting to discuss the border dispute. “The recent attacks on Marathi brothers living around the border area are serious and the border issue has taken a different turn. Maharashtra will not tolerate these kind of attacks from Karnataka. While the opposition parties in Maharashtra have expressed concern over the border issue , the chief minister continues to remain silent…,” said Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, demanding an all-party meet on the issue.