Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: NCP’s Ajit Pawar seeks Shinde govt’s response over Bommai’s remarks

Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition and NCP leader Ajit Pawar Wednesday demanded clarification from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s claim that villages in the Jat tehsil of Maharashtra’s Sangli district are a part of Karnataka.

Pawar said, “Jat is represented by an MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly. It is an integral part of Maharashtra and the statement of the Karnataka CM is not only unfortunate but needs to be condemned.”

The NCP leader said if the pending border issue is not resolved, such tactics will create more hurdles in Maharashtra’s path to claim disputed areas on the border with Karnataka. “It is not only this government but even our failure that Jat does not have Marathi schools and as a result, Kannada schools are still running and the Karnataka government is now saying it will fund them,” he said. Pawar added that such statements from the Karnataka CM should be opposed.

Later, Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra will aggressively contest in the Supreme Court to legally get all the Karnataka-Maharashtra border villages of Nipani, Caravar and Belgaum in its fold.”

He added, “Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde recently held a meeting to draw a detailed plan to resolve the border dispute. The state government is committed to amicably resolve the dispute and claim border villages. We will not compromise on our stand.”

In November 1956, after the division of states on the basis of language, Belgaum, Dharwad, Bijapur and Karwar from the then Bombay state were joined with the then Mysore state. Based on linguistic and cultural homogeneity, geographical contiguity, relative majority and village as a unit for demarcation of boundaries, Maharashtra staked claim on 865 villages.

The central government-appointed Mahajan Commission of 1967 recommended transfer of 264 of the 865 villages in Maharashtra while as per Karnataka’s demand of 260 villages, the commission had recommended transfer of 247 villages from Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government had approached the Supreme Court in 2004 against the Centre and the Karnataka government and the matter is still pending. Meanwhile, hundreds of agitations and protests have been held in Maharashtra and Karnataka till date but to no avail. The Jat village resolution was passed in 2012. Currently, there is no new resolution before the state government.