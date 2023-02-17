Maharashtra junior college teachers threaten to boycott HSC exam paper evaluation

Even as the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) written examination for Class 12 students of Maharashtra are slated to begin in three days, the junior college teachers have threatened to stay away from the assessment of answer sheets as the government has allegedly ignored their concerns.

Some of the demands by the teachers include increasing the retirement age to 60, implementing the old pension scheme, making applicable the seniority promotion practice of state government employees based on the years of service among teachers, and filling up the posts of teachers.

The Maharashtra State Federation of Junior College Teachers Organisation Thursday wrote to School Education Minister Deepak Vasanth Kesarkar informing him about the boycott, along with a list of their impending demands.

The teachers under Maharashtra State Junior College Teachers’ Association have declared that they would boycott paper valuation of HSC examination as the state government has failed to respond to their concerns raised in December.

“After the agitation in December 2022, the state government was notified that if it failed to deliver on its assurances and if our concerns remain unresolved, we will have to boycott the process of checking papers. But the state ignored our warning and now we are forced to act,” stated the letter.

Ahead of the Maharashtra State Board exams, the boycott call is likely to impact the assessment process thereby leading to a delay in the declaration of results.

“The process of paper valuation starts from the first day of the exam, considering the huge volume of papers. Now until the discussions with the state government take a positive turn, teachers will not begin the paper-checking process. This delay could impact the result,” said the principal of a junior college in the city.

He said that these boycott threats were witnessed in almost every state board exam and eventually the teachers resume assessment. “However, until that time there is uncertainty,” he mentioned.

The ongoing strike by the non-teaching staff of colleges and universities across Maharashtra that began on February 2 has already affected the practical examinations of the HSC students at some places in the state. The latest threat by the teachers of boycotting paper evaluation has added to worries.