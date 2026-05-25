Biometric attendance system likely to begin in junior colleges: State

The state government is considering introducing a centralized biometric attendance system in junior colleges across the state to tighten monitoring of student attendance and curb manipulation of records.

The Directorate of School Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) has submitted a proposal to the government seeking approval for installation of biometric systems in more than 9,000 junior colleges. Officials estimate the project could cost over ₹100 crore.

The move comes amid increased scrutiny of integrated coaching institutes following the NEET paper leak controversy and allegations involving a coaching institute in Latur. The controversy renewed demands for stricter regulation of tie-ups between coaching centres and junior colleges.