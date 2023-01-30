scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Maharashtra: Jobseekers lose nearly Rs 19 lakh in online fraud

On being duped, the woman approached the police and found that six others had been cheated in the same manner.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered on Sunday based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims. (File photo)
Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Jobseekers lose nearly Rs 19 lakh in online fraud
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Seven jobseekers were allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 19 lakh by an unidentified person on the pretext of providing them part-time employment in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Monday.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered on Sunday based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims who lost Rs 2.82 lakh to fraudsters, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivili town said.

According to the complainant, she had received a message from an unknown number on an app about the availability of part-time jobs last month, he said.

The victim was asked to carry out some activities on the app and on YouTube, after which some money was credited to her account. However, after carrying out more such activities, she found that Rs 2.82 lakh had been siphoned off from her account, the official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real

On realising that she had been cheated, the woman approached the police and found that six others had been duped in the same manner, he said.

More from Mumbai

The seven victims have lost nearly Rs 19 lakh in the fraud, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case so far.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 20:33 IST
Next Story

Everton name former Burnley boss Dyche as new manager

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close