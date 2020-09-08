Maharashtra: Jaikwadi dam level crosses 98 pc, 12 gates opened for water discharge to avoid floods

“At present, Jaikwadi dam has 2140.79 million cubic meters of water, which is 98.61 per cent of its total capacity," said an official. (Representational)

Water level at Jaikwadi dam in drought-hit Marathwada’s Auranga-bad district crossed 98.61 per cent Monday, leading authorities to open 12 of its 24 flood gates to allow discharge of 12,000 cusec of water. Following incessant rain in eight districts of Marathwada, it was feared that overflowing water from Jaikwadi dam would lead to flooding in hundreds of villages, said officials.

While officials in the water resources department said that rising water levels in Jaikwadi dam was good news, “as it promises a drought free summer next year”, they also expressed concerns about floods threatening to submerge adjoining villages.

The dam has overflown only 18 times in the last four decades. Located in Paithan taluka, it caters to agriculture and industrial activities and fulfils drinking water needs of Parbhani, Jalna, Beed, Aurangabad and Ahmed-nagar districts. Across the state, 3,267 dams recorded an average water level of 80 per cent Monday.

