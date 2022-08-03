scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Maharashtra IT policy likely to be unveiled soon

The government is also likely to allow commercialisation of some space on land meant for IT parks and the rentals meant for IT industries can be subsidised from this.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
August 3, 2022 2:08:15 am
Maharashtra IT cell, Maharashtra government, Mumbai latest news, mamba, Indian ExpressMaharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). (file)

The state is likely to unveil its IT policy and IT-enabled services which may be cleared in the state Cabinet on Wednesday. The policy drafted by the industries department after taking inputs from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

A senior officer of the department said, “The IT industry has suffered a lot during Covid. In an IT park, we allow 80 per cent of land for IT purposes and 20 per cent for support industry. Now we will allow 60 to 70 per cent for IT and the rest can be utilised for commercial purposes and subsidise the rates for space meant for IT-related activities.”

More from Mumbai

The government is also likely to allow commercialisation of some space on land meant for IT parks and the rentals meant for IT industries can be subsidised from this.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:08:15 am

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

4

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

5

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement