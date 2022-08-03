Maharashtra IT policy likely to be unveiled soon

August 3, 2022 2:08:15 am
The state is likely to unveil its IT policy and IT-enabled services which may be cleared in the state Cabinet on Wednesday. The policy drafted by the industries department after taking inputs from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
A senior officer of the department said, “The IT industry has suffered a lot during Covid. In an IT park, we allow 80 per cent of land for IT purposes and 20 per cent for support industry. Now we will allow 60 to 70 per cent for IT and the rest can be utilised for commercial purposes and subsidise the rates for space meant for IT-related activities.”
The government is also likely to allow commercialisation of some space on land meant for IT parks and the rentals meant for IT industries can be subsidised from this.
