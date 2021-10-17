Maharashtra issues guidelines for Eid-e-Milad

The state home department has come out with guidelines for Eid-e-Milad, which will fall on either October 19 or 20.

The guidelines, issued on Saturday, say that if at all processions have to be taken out, then five trucks will be allowed and a maximum of five persons will be allowed after taking police permission.

The circular says that usage of sanitizers and masks is a must and social distancing must be followed.

Pandals to welcome the Eid processions can be set up with police permission and the number of people in the procession will be decided by the police.

The home department has also requested that live streaming of processions be done on social media to avoid crowding. The circular says that Covid-appropriate behaviour must be followed around sabeels that are constructed and not more than five people must allowed near sabeels, and sealed water bottles must be distributed.