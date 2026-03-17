Maharashtra issues GR for Mumbai 3.0 land acquisition, clears way for rollout

The policy covers around 323.44 sq km across 124 villages in Uran, Panvel and Pen tehsils (Image generated using Google Gemini)

A little over a month after Cabinet approval, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued the Government Resolution (GR) for the Mumbai 3.0 land acquisition policy, paving the way for formal acquisition of land in Raigad district.

The policy covers around 323.44 sq km across 124 villages in Uran, Panvel and Pen tehsils, forming part of the influence zone of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Officials said the issuance of the GR enables the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), designated as the New Town Development Authority for the project, to begin acquisition proceedings.

The GR clarifies that the policy will not apply to forest land, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, or land within 250 metres of Pen Municipal Council limits. For the remaining areas, the framework draws from models used by CIDCO and MIDC.