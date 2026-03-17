Maharashtra issues GR for Mumbai 3.0 land acquisition, clears way for rollout

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A little over a month after Cabinet approval, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued the Government Resolution (GR) for the Mumbai 3.0 land acquisition policy, paving the way for formal acquisition of land in Raigad district.
The policy covers around 323.44 sq km across 124 villages in Uran, Panvel and Pen tehsils, forming part of the influence zone of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
Officials said the issuance of the GR enables the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), designated as the New Town Development Authority for the project, to begin acquisition proceedings.
The GR clarifies that the policy will not apply to forest land, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, or land within 250 metres of Pen Municipal Council limits. For the remaining areas, the framework draws from models used by CIDCO and MIDC.
The policy offers multiple compensation options for landowners consenting to acquisition. These include monetary compensation under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, or benefits in the form of Floor Space Index (FSI) or Transferable Development Rights (TDR).
Alternatively, landowners can opt to receive 22.5% of developed land. Small land parcels below 40 sq metres will be compensated only in cash. In cases where land has limited development potential, a government committee will decide allocation on a pro-rata basis.
The GR introduces a ‘pass-through’ model aimed at attracting industry, under which allottees will bear the cost of land acquisition and development, including survey and administrative charges. Land will be allotted on an “as is” basis.
Priority will be given to large and foreign investors, who must acquire at least 100 acres and invest Rs 250 crore per 100 acres within four years. The government will also invite expressions of interest from land aggregators to develop specialised growth centres.
For landowners unwilling to participate, the state has retained provisions for compulsory acquisition through the district collector under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966.
The GR also directs MMRDA to frame detailed land allocation rules for government approval, with an emphasis on maximising revenue and ensuring that the project does not impose any financial burden on the state.
A high-level committee comprising senior MMRDA and Urban Development Department officials will address disputes arising during implementation.
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