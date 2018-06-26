Maharashtra is powerhouse of India, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during a discussion on infrastructure development in India, at AIIB meet in Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during a discussion on infrastructure development in India, at AIIB meet in Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

MAINTAINING THAT Maharashtra is working towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2025, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that the state was the “powerhouse of India”.

Speaking at the Chief Minister’s Conclave convened on the sidelines of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) event, Fadnavis said the state has come up with an economic model that would put its growth trajectory from current the 9 per cent to 10 per cent to 15.4 per cent, ensuring that it becomes a one trillion dollar economy by 2025.

“The infrastructure-led development in Maharashtra would encompass projects in both urban and rural sectors. Along with construction of 25,000-km state and national highways, we would build a network of rural roads worth Rs 30,000 crore,” he added.

“Maharashtra is the powerhouse of India… The Centre, which plans to achieve a five trillion dollar economy by 2029, would see Maharashtra aspiring to attain its one trillion dollar economy by 2025,” the CM said.

Maintaining that the state’s socio-economic development model is centred on sustainable growth, Fadnavis said: “Whether it is agriculture, infrastructure or services, we have based our targets on realistic growth. In 2025, we reckon the agriculture sector would see positive growth at 6 per cent, followed by industries at 30 per cent and service sector at 59 per cent.”

Across sectors, infrastructure will remain the integral aspect to boost growth and development, he added.

Earlier, addressing the delegates, Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said: “Rural electrification has changed the lives of people in the state. Till four years ago, more than 50 per cent of the state was without electrification. Today, every household has power for over 20 hours a day.”

Others who spoke at the event included the chief minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat.

