Maharashtra Irrigation projects: Funds to be credited to irrigation devp corporations

All the irrigation projects under the Prime Minister Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) for which funds would be provided by the Centre-NABARD, it would be directly credited to the state’s irrigation development corporations. The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting with the objective to curtail the procedural delays. The decision would also put the 26 irrigation projects under PMKSY and 91 projects in drought districts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and parts of North Maharashtra on fast track. The state government has conveyed its decision to the Centre and NABARD.

There are five major corporations under which projects are executed regionwise. They are Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation, Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation, Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation, Maharashtra Krishna Development Corporation and Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation.

Under the PMKSY, 26 irirgation projects are to be expedited between 2016-17 to 2019-20. The Centre has provided Rs 3,830 crore. Apart from this the loan of Rs 12,773 crore has been approved by NABARD for a tenure of 15 years with interest rate 6 per cent. The direct funds to corporations will also apply to 112 irigation projects in Vidarbha, Marathwada and parts of North Maharashtra which are prone to farmers’ suicides. The funds for these projects would be shared by the Centre and state in ratio of 25:75. Under this scheme 91 projects worth Rs 3,831.42 crore will be received from the Centre.

NABARD will provide Rs 11,494.24 crore. It includes 86 irrigation projects from Vidarbha and Marathwada, three in North Maharashtra, and two in Western Maharashtra The completion of these projects will create irrigation potential 3.76 lakh hectares.

