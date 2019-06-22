Maharashtra: Irrigation project in Telangana to benefit Gadchiroli, Chandrapur

The Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project in Telangana will help farmers in the backward districts of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, the state government said on Friday.

Advertising

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present at the inauguration of the first phase (Medigatta Barrage) of the Rs 80,000-crore multi-lift irrigation project on Friday as one of the three chief guests — the other two were E S L Narasimhan, Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and AP Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

The project is expected to irrigate 32,118 hectares land in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Of this, 7,118 hectares will be in Gadchiroli and 25,000 hectares in Chandrapur, the Maharashtra government said in a press release.

Acknowledging this as among the biggest multi-lift irrigation projects in the world, the state government believes it will help Maharashtra and Telangana farmers to take two crops in a year over 18 lakh hectares of land. Specially, Medigatta Barrage will be very useful for Maharashtra in at least four lift irrigation works in Vidarbha.

Advertising

In Gadchiroli district four irrigation works — Pentipaka (3,216 hectares), Rangyapalli (848 hectares), Tekada (2,000 hectares) and Reguntha (2,052 hectares) — will reap the benefit. The total water capacity 2.63 TMC is expected to irrigate 7,118 hectares.

Apart from agriculture, water from the project is also expected to be useful for fishing and inland transport.