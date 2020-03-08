Maharashtra: Irrigation backlog in four districts – Governor asks govt to set aside Rs 1,500 cr

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the government to ensure allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for the four districts under a two-year action plan, from 2020 to 2022. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the government to ensure allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for the four districts under a two-year action plan, from 2020 to 2022.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has directed the state government to set aside Rs 1,500 crore towards tackling 1.63 lakh-hectares of “irrigation backlog” in four districts — Amravati, Akola, Washim and Buldhana in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra — which witness a high number of farmer suicides.

According to a report released by the Governor’s Office, “The backlog in physical terms, as assessed by the Indicators and Backlog Committee, now exists in four districts of the state — Amravati, Akola, Washim and Buldhana. Despite preparing a Five Year Action Plan to remove irrigation backlog from 2010-11 to 2014-15, and despite periodically revising this action plan, the Water Resources department has not been able to liquidate the physical backlog in irrigation in the four districts. In fact, the achievements fell significantly short of the targets of the proposed plan. The remaining physical backlog at the end of June, 2019 is 1,63,139 Ha”.

The governor has asked the government to ensure allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for the four districts under a two-year action plan, from 2020 to 2022.

Expressing concern over the wide disparity between the regions, Koshyari has directed the government to constitute a committee to identify the imbalances in different regions and sectors, and find ways to achieve balanced regional development. The committee has to submit its report within a year.

Koshyari said, “In 2011, while the government had constituted a committee for balanced regional development under the Chairmanship of Dr Vijay Kelkar, not much has been done to act upon its recommendations.”

In the state budget for 2020-21 presented on Friday, the government has allocated Rs 10,235 crore for irrigation projects to be implemented by the Water Resources department.

Of the total budgetary allocation, Rs 1,400 crore is to be disbursed for four districts in Amravati region, Rs 815 crore for schemes like flood control, hydro projects and command area development, Rs 850 crore for Krishna Marathwada Irrigation project, Rs 500 crore for the Gosikhurd National Irrigation project and Rs 30 crore for inter-state projects.

The remaining Rs 6,540 crore is for 313 incomplete irrigation projects across the state. The budget provided for Vidarbha is 1,237.04 crore, Marathwada gets 1,613.15 crore and rest of the state gets Rs 3,689.81 crore.

An official said, “The government is mandated to carry out the directives. If there are practical difficulties, the minister concerned can discuss the same with the Governor.”

