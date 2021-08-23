Maharashtra IPS officer’s verified Facebook profile hacked

An unidentified hacker broke into IPS officer Shivdeep Lande’s verified Facebook account on August 19. The hacker has taken total control of the account and Lande said he fears his account, with 7.51 lakh followers, will be misused.

“Retrieving the data of my followers is my first priority as the data can be misused by the hacker. I have learnt that the hacker is operating from another country. I will be taking legal action later. I have taken up the issue with Facebook and they are trying to retrieve my data,” Lande told the Indian Express.

Incidentally, the hacker managed to breach the two-step authentication feature of Facebook and is using the profile with a fake identity of “Micheal West”. The account was hacked on August 19. Lande is presently posted as Deputy Inspector General in the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

“As I keep busy with my work, I have entrusted a friend of mine to manage the account as I used to receive messages from many people seeking my help. My friend used to help me to filter the messages and I used to try and help as many people as I could,” added Lande.

A Bihar cadre officer, Lande was posted on deputation in Maharashtra in 2016 for a period of three years and his deputation period will end in November this year after which the officer will head back to Bihar. As the chief of Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) from 2017 to 2019, Lande cracked down on the chain of drugs recovering Fentanyl drugs worth over Rs 1060 crores, as per an RTI query made by the Indian Express earlier this year.