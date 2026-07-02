Maharashtra introduces bill to recognise women farmers

The definition of farmer in the  Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026,  says that any woman resident of Maharashtra engaged in agriculture, irrespective of the nature of the land.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiJul 2, 2026 12:44 AM IST
Maharashtra government, Maharashtra government recognises women farmers, Maharashtra women farmers, women farmers, Maharashtra introduces bill to recognise women farmers, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsIt added that women who cultivate family or community land without holding formal titles to the land are often counted as agricultural labourers rather than farmers.
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Maharashtra government on Wednesday introduced a bill to recognise women farmers and issuance of woman farmer certificates in order to enable their access to various welfare policies, programmes, scheme and credit.

The definition of farmer in the  Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026,  says that any woman resident of Maharashtra engaged in agriculture, irrespective of the nature of the land.

It further stated that it contribute to any type of innovation, conservation, preservation or propagation of diverse agricultural varieties of seeds, any type of farm animals and fish, cultivation methods for climate resilience, practice of integrated farming system; add value to primary produce or raw agricultural and animal produce by engaging in primary processing.

“The agricultural policies, schemes, and extension systems are largely gender-neutral. However, the requirement of land ownership as a precondition for access to most agricultural schemes and underlying entitlements has rendered such schemes inaccessible to many women farmers, since only a very small percentage of these women own agricultural land,” said the statement of objects and reasons for the bill.

It added that women who cultivate family or community land without holding formal titles to the land are often counted as agricultural labourers rather than farmers.

“Similarly, women who are engaged in allied non-cultivation-based activities such as fishing, collection of minor forest produce, poultry, animal husbandry, etc., are also not recognised as farmers. This systemic non-recognition of women farmers and their agricultural labour is significant and leads to other forms of exclusion, including, but not limited to discrimination in access to schemes, credit and markets,” it said.

The bill provides for Woman Farmer Certificate which enables their access to entitlements, benefits, subsidies, services and credit. It also provides to establish a Women Farmer Empowerment Council and Cell, State Monitoring Committee, and Women Farmers Fund and a database of women farmers.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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