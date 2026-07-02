Maharashtra introduces bill to recognise women farmers

It added that women who cultivate family or community land without holding formal titles to the land are often counted as agricultural labourers rather than farmers.

Maharashtra government on Wednesday introduced a bill to recognise women farmers and issuance of woman farmer certificates in order to enable their access to various welfare policies, programmes, scheme and credit.

The definition of farmer in the Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026, says that any woman resident of Maharashtra engaged in agriculture, irrespective of the nature of the land.

It further stated that it contribute to any type of innovation, conservation, preservation or propagation of diverse agricultural varieties of seeds, any type of farm animals and fish, cultivation methods for climate resilience, practice of integrated farming system; add value to primary produce or raw agricultural and animal produce by engaging in primary processing.