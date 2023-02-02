scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Maharashtra expects Rs 13,000-Rs 15,000 crore interest-free infra funds from Centre: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Preliminary information shows that Maharashtra has received Rs 1,000 crore for roads and Rs 400 crore for Vidarbha Marathwada irrigation projects, among other allocations.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Maharashtra expects Rs 13,000-Rs 15,000 crore interest-free infra funds from Centre: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the finance portfolio, said on Thursday that the state government expects Rs 13,000-Rs 15,000 crore interest-free infrastructure funds.

The Budget has allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure and out of this, the Centre has promised Rs 1.30 lakh crore in interest-free funds for states. The higher allocation of interest-free funds is expected to boost infrastructure in states.

“The state government expects Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 crore interest-free infrastructure funds,” Fadnavis said, adding that the state’s share in the annual budget has been satisfactory.

While a detailed sector-wise budget provision will give a clear picture, preliminary information shows that Maharashtra has received Rs 1,000 crore for roads, Rs 400 crore for Vidarbha Marathwada irrigation projects, Rs 600 crore for environment-related projects, Rs 1,206 crore for Pune Metro, Rs 246 crore for Mula-Mutha river cleaning, Rs 2,000 crore for the bullet train project, Rs 500 crore for Mumbai Metro, Rs 163 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project, Rs 215 crore for green mobility, Rs 118 crore for Nagpur Metro and Rs 224 for Nagnadhi cleaning in Nagpur.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...
Healthcare budget: 157 new nursing colleges on the cards, drive to end si...

“The allocation will be higher as there are several welfare schemes where separate state-wise provisions are not announced,” Fadnavis said. “But it is there in fine print,” he added.

With the Budget including a provision for organic farming, covering 1 crore farmers, Maharashtra’s share will be almost 25 per cent as organic farming is growing in the state and the state and Centre have already worked out a plan to make organic farming a reality in phases.

More from Mumbai

Secondly, to promote the cooperative sector, the Centre has decided to strengthen primary agriculture credit societies (PACS). The societies play an important role in the rural economy at the village levels and gram panchayat levels. Of the total 1 lakh PACS in India, 21,000 are in Maharashtra so the state will derive maximum benefit from the PACS schemes in the Budget.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 15:23 IST
Next Story

Green comet comes closest to earth, stargazers and space enthusiasts thrilled

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close