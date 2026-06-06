Maharashtra tightens approvals for new infra projects

New scrutiny kicks in when cost of proposed and ongoing projects exceeds twice a dept’s average annual expenditure over the previous three years.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
4 min readMumbaiJun 6, 2026 12:17 PM IST
While the circular does not cite any specific project, several major projects in Maharashtra have witnessed sharp cost increases over the years.While the circular does not cite any specific project, several major projects in Maharashtra have witnessed sharp cost increases over the years. (Express File Photo)
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The Maharashtra government has introduced an additional layer of scrutiny for infrastructure projects after finding that several departments were taking up works far beyond their available financial capacity, leading to delays and sharp cost escalations.

Under a government circular issued by the Planning Department, departments will now have to seek clearance from a Chief Secretary-led High-Powered Committee on Construction before taking up new projects if the combined cost of the proposed project and pending commitments from ongoing works exceeds twice the average annual expenditure incurred under the relevant budget head during the previous three financial years.

Earlier, such projects could proceed through the existing approval process, under which proposals are examined by the Finance Department and then placed before the Cabinet for approval. Under the revised system, projects crossing the threshold will first be scrutinised by the High-Powered Committee before they can move ahead through the usual approval route.

The government said it had noticed that several departments were taking up projects worth several times more than the funds available to them under the budgetary allocations. As a result, many projects were not being completed on time and their costs kept increasing. It also found that available funds were being spread across too many projects simultaneously, slowing the completion of works already underway.

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While the circular does not cite any specific project, several major projects in Maharashtra have witnessed sharp cost increases over the years. The proposed Metro Line 13 connecting Bhayander and Virar has seen its cost rise from around Rs 6,900 crore to nearly Rs 17,725 crore.

In the irrigation sector, the Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project, originally estimated at Rs 372 crore, now carries a revised cost estimate of Rs 25,972.69 crore, while the Bembla irrigation project in Yavatmal has seen its cost rise from Rs 190.36 crore to Rs 4,775 crore after years of delays and revisions.

The new rules will apply to roads, highways, bridges, tunnels, railway projects, airports, dams, storage reservoirs, water supply schemes, drainage projects, flood-control works, canals, government buildings, electrification works, repair works and similar infrastructure projects.

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Before approving a new project, departments will now have to consider the funds available, expenditure commitments on ongoing projects and actual spending incurred on similar works during the previous three financial years.

The government has prescribed a new financial test under which departments will have to compare the combined cost of ongoing projects and the proposed new project with the average annual expenditure incurred under the concerned budget provision during the previous three financial years.

If the combined cost of ongoing projects and the proposed new project remains within twice this average expenditure, approvals can continue through the existing process.

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However, if the amount exceeds the threshold, the proposal must first be placed before the Chief Secretary-led Construction High-Powered Committee. In effect, departments will now have to account for funds already committed to ongoing projects before taking up new works. The revised norms will apply not only to new projects but also to projects seeking revised approvals after cost increases.

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An official said, “The move is intended to ensure that projects already underway are completed first before departments take on fresh commitments. The revised mechanism is also expected to make it harder for departments to announce large new projects without demonstrating that sufficient funds are available and that ongoing works can be completed within a reasonable timeframe.”

The government said the objective is to ensure that ongoing projects are completed first and that limited public funds are not spread too thinly across a large number of projects. The GR also directs departments to ensure that future projects are aligned with the state’s “Viksit Maharashtra 2047” vision document.

The government resolution further states that delays in project completion are increasing costs and that some departments have been taking up works whose estimated costs are many times higher than the funds available to them.

The decision has been issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department, which conveyed its approval on May 19, 2026.

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Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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