Maharashtra: Industries may get one-time nod to transport stranded labourers to places of work

A day after the Centre issued guidelines granting relaxation for resumption of industrial operations, the Maharashtra government is considering a plan to provide industries one-time permission to transport their labourers, stuck within the state, to places of work so that operations can resume from April 20.

The government is also considering allowing industries, which operate within Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas in some municipal corporation limits, to operate provided they do not fall under containment zones.

Sources said that one of the major challenges before industrial units would be getting labourers to resume operations.

“In case the industries say that some of their labourers are stuck in a particular area in the state and they want permission to transport them back to the units, the government is considering providing them one-time permission with certain conditions,” said an official, adding that no decision has been taken on this yet.

The official further said that probable conditions would include the industries being asked to provide information related to their units, the place where the labourers are stuck, the place where they would be transported and details of arrangements made for their stay.

“The labourers would have to undergo medical check-up and thermal screening. The industries will also have to follow social distancing norms and hygiene measures. If they violate any of these conditions, action will be taken against them,” added the official.

Officials said that the government is also considering allowing the resumption of industrial operations in MIDC areas within municipal corporation limits. Of the total 260 MIDC areas, 38 fall in municipal limits of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik and others.

“The Union government has allowed resumption of industrial operations in rural areas outside municipal limits and in industrial estates and townships, which means MIDC areas in the state. But it is not possible to allow industrial operations in MIDC areas in Mumbai and Pune completely. The decision will be taken after consulting the health department,” said an official.

Industries Minister Subhash Desai, who reviewed the Centre’s guidelines to chalk out a strategy on Thursday, said the resumption of operations in MIDC areas can be allowed if they don’t fall under the containment zone. “We will consult the health officials and local administration. If an MIDC area does not fall under containment zone and there is no risk of spreading the virus, we may allow industries operations,” Desai told The Indian Express.

He added that industrial operations will begin in the state from April 20. “A proposal on allowing industrial operations will be placed before the chief minister for approval and a notification will be issued before April 20,” he said.

