Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation victim of a ransomware attack

Several steps were taken to control the spread of virus and minimise the impact in consultation with cyber security experts, the statement said (Source: File)

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) said Tuesday it was the victim of a “ransomware attack” earlier this month. The incident has been reported to the Cyber Security Cell of Mumbai Police.

“On March 21, at 2.30 am, we received automated alerts that our applications went down. On further analysis during the day, the ransomware attack was confirmed,” MIDC said in a statement.

“The ransomware ”SYNack” impacted the applications and database servers hosted on Cloud DC and DR (ESDS) and local servers hosted at MIDC HQ in Mumbai by encrypting the data stored in these servers,” the statement said.

The malware had infected some desktop personal computers across different office locations of MIDC, it said. The attackers had attached a ransom note giving details of the attack and the steps to approach them for decryption of data, it added.

However, the corporation deployed a team of experts to rectify the problem, officials said. As an immediate measure, MIDC systems were disconnected from the network to contain the spread of virus, it said.

Several steps were taken to control the spread of virus and minimise the impact in consultation with cyber security experts, the statement said.

The restoration process was started on the same day and customer facing portals such as single-window clearance (SWC), MIDC website, BPAMS have been made live already after applying due security checks, it said.



Under recommendations from Cyber Security experts, several steps are being taken to control the spread of virus and minimise the impact.