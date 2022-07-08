Maharashtra will play key role in making India $5 trillion economy: Union minister Gadkari

India cannot achieve its goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy without the immense contribution of Maharashtra, Union Minister for Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

While describing Maharashtra as the growth engine of the Indian economy, he said, “The state has played a significant role in the country’s economic growth. Whether it is the services, agriculture, health or infrastructure sector, the state has been a leader.”

Gadkari was speaking at the Sankalp se Siddhi (New India, New Resolve) conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also addressed it.

“Whether it is the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation-built Mumbai-Pune Expressway or bridges, it has helped road connectivity. The Samruddhi Mahamarg will be an important milestone,” Gadkari said.

Referring to the ongoing Delgi-Mumbai project he said, “We have plans to complete 70 per cent of the work within this year.” The completion of the project will facilitate Nariman Point-Delhi travel within 12 hours.”

Shinde said, “We will develop a road map for 25 years. Which projects should be taken up within the time frame will be figured out.” The state is integral to the overall growth of the country, with infrastructure being a central aspect, the chief minister added. “The state will reaffirm its leadership in industrial, infrastructure growth in the country.”

About the Samrudhhi Maharashtra project, he said, “We will expedite the work. It will not only reduce the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai but also provide ample job opportunities.”

Fadnavis said, “It is our endeavour to make Maharashtra an economic powerhouse of India. Maharashtra will become a $1-trillion economy by 2030. To attain this feat, we have to ensure 3600 development. Infrastructure is an important aspect. We want to take development to the last mile and the last man.”

Whether it is the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, Mumbai Metro or bullet trains, Mumbai will be a centre that will be connected across the country, the BJP leader said.

“The 701km stretch of Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a game changer. Within a record nine months, the state government completed the process of land acquisition,” Fadnavis added.

“The 272km metro network will run parallel to existing local trains. The metro will have a daily passenger carrying capacity of 70 lakh. This will be a one-of-its kind project in the country,” he said.