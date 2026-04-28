Maharashtra inches closer to Air India building as Rs 1,600 cr released to finalise agreement

In March 2024, the Centre had approved the sale of the iconic Air India building in Mumbai to the Maharashtra government for Rs 1,601 crore, following which the state Cabinet had approved the acquisition in November 2025.

With transfer of funds worth Rs 1600 crore to Maharashtra’s Public Works Department from the State Finance department last week, the process of signing an agreement between the state government and Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL) for the transfer of the iconic Air India building, located near the Mantralaya at Nariman Point, is set in motion.

In March 2024, the Centre had approved the sale of the iconic Air India building in Mumbai to the Maharashtra government for Rs 1,601 crore, following which the state Cabinet had approved the acquisition in November 2025.

According to a senior official from the PWD, the agreement will be sent to the authorities to avoid any lacunae and is likely to be signed within next two weeks.