Maharashtra: In meeting with deputy CM; Transgenders demand welfare board, voice fear over NRC

A group of transgenders on Tuesday met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to discuss the long-pending demand of a transgender welfare committee, as well as concerns about the lack of identification documents in case the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented in Maharashtra.

Pawar assured them that transgenders would have a “separate window” to facilitate them if the NRC is implemented in the state. He also said that the welfare committee would be set up within 20 days.

Along with Pawar, the group also met Social Justice Department and Special Assistance Minister Dhananjay Munde and NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule.

“During the discussion, the NRC issue also came up,” said Salma Khan, the first trans-woman in Mumbai District Suburban Legal Services Authority. “Most of us have run away from our homes and have no documents to prove our nationality. It is a big concern for us.”

Maharashtra has at least 2,634 transgenders based on the voter list, but the actual count may be much higher. Activists also asked the state government to conduct a census of transgenders in Maharashtra.

In September 2014, the Maharashtra government had decided to move welfare schemes and policies related to transgenders from Women and Child Development Department to the Social Justice Department. It had also decided to form a welfare board for them. In October 2017, the state WCD department allocated Rs 5 crore funds to the Social Justice Department, which took over transgender schemes and policies. In December 2018, the department set up a welfare board for the community, but is yet to appoint members.

