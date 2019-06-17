Maharashtra: In disarray, Opposition projects a united face

Going into the final legislative session before state polls, the Opposition in Maharashtra finds itself in a state of disarray. When the Maharashtra legislature reconvenes for the three-week-long monsoon session on Monday, the Lower House will be bereft of the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

The previous LoP Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who was holding the post until a couple of months ago, was inducted in the Devendra Fadnavis government on Monday.

Still to recover from the humiliating defeat it suffered during the Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition camp tried to project a brave and a united face with all the parties coming together on Sunday to discuss floor coordination and strategies for the session. The Opposition also boycotted the Chief Minister’s customary tea party on Sunday, protesting against his government’s failures on several fronts.

Meanwhile, the NCP on Sunday also cleared the decks to prop Congress’s Vijay Wadettiwar for the LoP’s post. Party’s group leader Ajit Pawar made it clear that the party will back the Congress leader’s claim. With the NCP’s support, the Congress has already staked claim for the post. “The Congress has already written a letter to the Speaker in this regard,” Pawar said.

On June 14, the Congress’s central leadership had named Wadettiwar as the party’s new group leader in the legislative assembly, while appointing former minister Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat as the leader of Congress’s legislative party. If the Opposition is able to set its house in order, sources said that the final session before the polls is likely to be a stormy affair. Assembly polls are due in October this year.

At the Opposition’s joint meeting, plans to corner the Fadnavis government over its failure in drought relief measures was the main focus, said sources. A delayed onset of monsoon has aggravated water scarcity and drought conditions in Maharashtra. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde hinted at drought being the main stay for the Opposition in the session while interacting with newspersons later.

“The state is facing an unprecedented drought. Conditions prevailing are worse than witnessed even in 1972. Yet, the government’s ministers haven’t had the time to visit drought-hit districts. Even the Chief Minister has been content reviewing the implementation of relief measures from the comforts of his air-conditioned office in Mantralaya. (Shiv Sena president) Uddhav Thackeray also preferred vacationing in summers to touring drought-hit parts,” said Munde, who chaired the Opposition’s press conference in the absence of the LoP in the Lower House.

During the proceedings of the House, the Opposition will continue to press for a fresh farm loan waiver package for drought-affected farmers. While the Fadnavis government had rolled out a farm loan waiver in 2016, consecutive drought spells in the last couple of years have seen farmers default on fresh loans availed from banks in the last three years. In an election year, the government, which will present the full budget for 2019-20 during the session, is expected to announce fresh financial assistance to farmers. Keen to wrest the first mover advantage, Munde also demanded a waiver of electricity farm arrears which are to the tune of Rs 23,000 crore. Contending that the drought has hit horticulture crop adversely, the Opposition has been demanding an assistance grant for watering and saving horticulture crops besides crop loss compensation.

While Wadettiwar alleged that the banks were levying unreasonable interest loans for restructuring loans, Pawar blamed the worsening drought conditions on the government’s alleged “lack of management.” “In some tehsils the drought was declared in October last year, but fodder camps were only started in May,” he said.

Munde also questioned the state’s decision of doing away with the internal evaluation marks for examinations of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, which is being blamed as one of the reasons for poor performance of students in the SSC exams. With Fadnavis sacking six ministers on Sunday, the Opposition has also decided to make allegations of wrongdoing against ministers a centre stage during the session. “There are a dozen other ministers who are facing serious accusations but the CM has been shielding them,” said Munde.

‘Govt trying to destabilise oppn’

The government and the Opposition were locked in a war of words on Sunday after two Opposition turncoat MLAs were inducted into the Fadnavis Cabinet. Lashing out at the BJP, NCP’s Ajit Pawar said, “They have a majority from Delhi to gully. But still they have to poach our (Opposition’s) MLAs. Good democracy needs a healthy Opposition. This isn’t good for democracy.” In a further dig at the ruling party, NCP’s Dhananjay Munde said, “The government should set up a defection ministry. They have poached so many people.” Countering the Opposition’s offensive, CM Devendra Fadnavis argued, “It is for the Opposition to introspect on why it is unable to hold its own flock together.”