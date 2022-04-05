In 6 days, four succumb to heat strokes in Maharashtra

Amid the ongoing heat wave in Maharashtra, four people have succumbed to heat strokes – two in Jalgaon and one each in Akola and Osamanabad – in the last six days. While all the four deaths have been confirmed as being related to heat stroke by the district death committees, nearly 280 people have been hospitalised. On March 28, Maharashtra recorded its first heat stroke death when a 33-year-old farmer-cum-food vendor died in Jalgaon.

Within 24 hours, another heat stoke death was reported in the district. A 23-year-old farmer from Jamner block in Jalgaon had worked in the farm till noon on March 29. At night, he assisted his neighbour in a family event and returned home late night, when he started complaining of uneasiness.

“He took a bath, which didn’t improve his condition. A doctor from a nearby primary health centre was called, but he couldn’t be revived,” said Dr Bhimashankar Jamadar, District Health Offier (DHO), Jalgaon.

One more death in Jalgaon is under inspection of the death committee.In Akola, a 50-year-old farmer, Samadhan Shinde, succumbed to a heat stroke on March 31. Akola DHO Dr Suresh Asole said the farmer had worked in his field for six hours continuously under the sun. Later, when another agricultural field caught fire, Shinde had rushed to douse the blaze. “He was already exposed to the heat in his field. He then got exposed while trying to douse the fire. So, he collapsed on the field. He was rushed to a private hospital but he succumbed,” said Asole.

As per the India Meteorological Department, in Vidarbha, Chandrapur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.2 degrees Celsius – hottest in the country – on March 30. The heat wave spells in the region continues in April.