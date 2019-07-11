Maharashtra: Imtiaz Jaleel new AIMIM state chief

WITH AN eye on the Assembly elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has appointed Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel its new state president.

The post had been vacant for the last two years after the previous president, Syed Moin, quit the party. The party had since then managed to gain ground in Maharashtra. Having tied up with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), AIMIM had won the Aurangabad seat in the Lok Sabha polls. It has now set its eyes on the state elections, likely to be held in October.

In 2014, during its first foray in the state elections, AIMIM had contested 24 seats, managing to win two. However, it had put up a strong show in half a dozen other seats. This time around, it is hoping to contest on more than double the number of seats it contested in 2014.

The party has gradually expanded roots in the state and at present has over 120 corporators and councillors across various cities and towns.

Jaleel told The Indian Express, “The current political situation in Maharashtra is such that there is a complete absence of the Opposition. Most of Opposition leaders will be more concerned with saving their own seats rather than reviving their parties during the Assembly elections. The AIMIM-VBA alliance sees this as an opportunity to fill the political vacuum that is there in the state.”

The AIMIM, meanwhile, has also decided to appoint regional presidents in Maharashtra. The party has appointed Aqueel Mujawaar as the regional president for western Maharashtra, Nazim Shaikh for Vidarbha and Feroz Lala for Marathwada.